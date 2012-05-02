(Adds company confirmation)
MILAN May 2 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup
named Giuseppe Rotelli, the group's largest
shareholder with about 16 percent, deputy chairman at a board
meeting on Wednesday, the company said in a statement,
confirming what sources had told Reuters earlier.
Rotelli, a health clinics entrepreneur, is not part of the
shareholders' pact that controls 63.5 percent of the publisher,
and his nomination is a break with past practice.
As expected, academic Angelo Provasoli was named chairman,
flanked by Roland Berger as deputy chairman.
RCS, which publishes Italy's leading daily, Corriere della
Sera, posted a 322 million euro ($426 million) loss for 2011,
mainly due to a writedown on its Spanish operations.
The loss led to a shakeup of its board and the departure of
its chief executive last month.
RCS did not name a new chief executive officer at its board
meeting on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.7561 euros)
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)