MILAN May 16 Private equity firm Investindustrial and a group of shareholders in RCS Mediagroup have agreed to launch a takeover bid on the Italian publishing group in an attempt to trump a previous offer by Cairo Communication.

Tod's patron Diego Della Valle, investment bank Mediobanca, insurer UnipolSai and tyremaker Pirelli will transfer a combined 22.6 percent stake in RCS to a new company that will offer to buy all remaining shares at 0.70 euros each.

The cash offer, to be funded by Investindustrial and the group of RCS shareholders, compares with Cairo's all-share bid offering 0.12 Cairo shares for each RCS MediaGroup share.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)