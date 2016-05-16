MILAN May 16 Private equity firm
Investindustrial and a group of shareholders in RCS Mediagroup
have agreed to launch a takeover bid on the Italian
publishing group in an attempt to trump a previous offer by
Cairo Communication.
Tod's patron Diego Della Valle, investment bank Mediobanca,
insurer UnipolSai and tyremaker Pirelli will transfer
a combined 22.6 percent stake in RCS to a new company that will
offer to buy all remaining shares at 0.70 euros each.
The cash offer, to be funded by Investindustrial and the
group of RCS shareholders, compares with Cairo's all-share bid
offering 0.12 Cairo shares for each RCS MediaGroup
share.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)