BRIEF-Tamburi Investment Partners Q1 net profit up at EUR 18.5 million
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 18.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
MILAN, March 6 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup has decided to start exclusive talks with Arnoldo Mondadori over the possible sale of its books business, it said on Friday.
The exclusivity period will last until May 29, it said in a statement. A deal would further cement the leading position in Italy's book market of Mondadori, which is controlled by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Debt-laden RCS also said it was starting exclusive talks with a top investment firm to sell its 44.45 percent stake in Gruppo Finelco, which controls three radio channels.
It did not name the investment firm but a source close to the matter said the potential buyer was Italian private equity Clessidra. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Emilio Parodi and Valentina Za)
BARI, Italy, May 11 Italy's economy minister sought to reassure his U.S. counterpart about the state of Italian banks on Thursday, telling him he expected the lenders' bad loans to fall "quite rapidly", an Italian official said.