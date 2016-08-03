MILAN Aug 3 Urbano Cairo has been appointed chairman and chief executive of RCS MediaGroup after his successful takeover of the influential publisher, the Italian media tycoon said on Wednesday.

RCS, which publishes Italy's top-selling daily Corriere della Sera, is perceived as a prized asset in a country where newspapers still mould the political and economic debate.

Cairo, who is also chairman and founder of Cairo Communication, told journalists after an RCS board meeting that the group's current CEO Laura Cioli, Chairman Maurizio Costa and director Gerardo Bragiotti had all resigned.

RCS' shareholders will meet on Sept. 26 to appoint a new board, he added. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)