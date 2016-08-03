MILAN Aug 3 Urbano Cairo has been appointed
chairman and chief executive of RCS MediaGroup after
his successful takeover of the influential publisher, the
Italian media tycoon said on Wednesday.
RCS, which publishes Italy's top-selling daily Corriere
della Sera, is perceived as a prized asset in a country where
newspapers still mould the political and economic debate.
Cairo, who is also chairman and founder of Cairo
Communication, told journalists after an RCS board
meeting that the group's current CEO Laura Cioli, Chairman
Maurizio Costa and director Gerardo Bragiotti had all resigned.
RCS' shareholders will meet on Sept. 26 to appoint a new
board, he added.
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; writing by Francesca Landini,
editing by Valentina Za)