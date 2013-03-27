BRIEF-Liaoning SG Auto to pay annual cash div as 0.26 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.26 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
MILAN, March 27 Italian debt-laden publisher RCS MediaGroup said on Wednesday its board had approved the launch of two rights issues for a total of up to 600 million euros as it seeks to turn round its business after two years of losses.
The company, which publishes Italy's most influential daily newspaper Corriere della Sera and Spain's El Mundo, said a first rights issue worth at least 400 million euros will be launched by July 2013 to allow the group continue its business.
A second rights issue worth 200 million eurios will be launched by 2015, the group said.
The launch of the cash call comes amid speculation of possible defections among key shareholders.
The group also said that it will get a new financing of around 575 million euros to replace maturing debt with banks if the first rights issue is successfully subscribed. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)
* Hotel Lotte IPO depends on duty-free business recovery-exec (Adds Lotte official quote, Lotte Mart China sales)
* Said on Friday its unit Carapelli Firenze SPA signed a contract with The Organic Factory (TOF) to rent its Inveruno plant for a period of four years, with purchase option from the third year