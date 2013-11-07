MILAN Nov 7 Milan prosecutors have opened a probe into alleged missing funds at the sports division of Italian publishing group RCS MediaGroup, investigative sources said on Thursday.

The division organises Italy's cycle race Giro d'Italia.

RCS was not immediately reachable for a comment.

Shares in RCS extended losses to trade down 7 percent at 1638 GMT.

(Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro, editing by Stephen Jewkes)