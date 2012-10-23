MILAN Oct 23 Italian financier Alessandro Proto said on Tuesday he has raised his offer for the Benetton family's 5.1 percent stake in loss-making local publisher RCS MediaGroup.

The value of the latest offer is confidential, his consultancy firm said in an emailed note. The Benetton family declined to comment on the offer.

The businessman leads a group of five investors that, according to Proto, already holds 3.4 percent in RCS and wants to increase the stake further. He has ruled out plans to take over the company though his ambitions remain unclear.

Last week Proto offered 3 euros per share to buy the 5.1 percent stake, sending the shares up more than 10 percent as it was more than twice the market value.

Proto's moves come amid mounting speculation that RCS, which is controlled by another group of investors with 58 percent, could launch a capital increase to cover losses.

RCS's balance sheet is under pressure because of writedowns on Spanish operations and is thought by analysts to need a capital injection of 400 million euros ($524 million).

Intesa Sanpaolo supervisory board chairman Giovanni Bazoli said on Friday he believed there would be a capital increase, a prospect that could also lead to a reshuffle of the shareholder structure.

Ownership of a significant stake in RCS is seen by many as a gateway to Italy's business elite.

Stake-building and speculation of a shake up in its shareholder base as a result of the possible capital hike has boosted its share price since end-August. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)