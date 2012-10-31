(Adds Proto comment, details, background)
MILAN Oct 31 Italian market watchdog Consob
said on Wednesday that financier Alessandro Proto had not
complied with requests for information on the group of
shareholders he claims now controls 3.4 percent of publisher RCS
Mediagroup.
"There are no elements to prove the truthfulness of what
Proto has communicated to the commission and the market about
the RCS shareholder pact," Consob said in a statement.
The market watchdog had asked Proto to disclose the identity
of his partners in the pact and other information by a Wednesday
deadline.
"We do not care about Consob's opinion," the Proto
Organization responded in an e-mailed statement. "We will go on
with or without the Consob's comments that do not make any
difference to us."
Proto has said he leads a group of five investors that holds
a 3.4 percent stake in RCS and last week said he had raised his
offer for the Benetton family's 5.1 percent stake in RCS.
Shares in RCS have been highly volatile recently, reacting
to Proto's announcement of stake building.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Leslie Adler)