MILAN, Sept 18 The head of luxury shoemaker
Tod's, Diego Della Valle, has increased his stake in
RCS Mediagroup to 8-9 percent, a source close to the
situation said on Tuesday.
RCS is the publisher of Italy's influential daily Corriere
della Sera.
Della Valle told an Italian TV talk show late on Monday that
he had upped his stake "a lot" from his previous holding of 5.5
percent.
He declined to say how much he held now. He would have to
inform market regulator Consob if he had increased its stake
above 10 percent.
Shares in RCS Mediagroup were suspended limit up by 0746
GMT, indicated up 10.4 percent.
Della Valle was not immediately available for comment.
