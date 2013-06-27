Shanghai courts rule to freeze China Huishan's assets
April 10 China Huishan Dairy Holding Co Ltd said on Monday courts in Shanghai ruled to have the company's assets frozen, following an application by a creditor of the troubled dairy firm.
MILAN, June 27 Italian businessman Diego Della Valle does not plan to increase his stake in Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Della Valle currently owns 8.7 percent of the group which publishes Italy's influential Corriere della Sera.
Della Valle, the owner of luxury goods Tod's, is critical of the publisher's turn-around plan and debt restructuring and is still considering whether to take part in its 400-million-euros capital hike, said the source. (Reporting by Ilaria Polleschi; editing by Emilio Parodi)
April 10 China Huishan Dairy Holding Co Ltd said on Monday courts in Shanghai ruled to have the company's assets frozen, following an application by a creditor of the troubled dairy firm.
NEW YORK, April 10 Bill Cosby's "Little Bill" children's book series landed on a list of the 10 books Americans most often asked librarians to remove from shelves last year after he faced sex assault charges, according to a ranking released on Monday.