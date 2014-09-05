CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 5 Italian publisher RCS
Mediagroup still sees Spain as an important market and
has not received an offer for Spanish newspaper El Mundo,
following press reports the paper's founder was interested in
making a bid.
"We never announced any change of direction (on Spain)," RCS
Chief Executive Pietro Scott Jovane said on Friday on the
sidelines of the Ambrosetti forum in Cernobbio, answering a
question if Spain remained a core market for the company.
RCS, the publisher of Italy's leading daily Corriere della
Sera, controls El Mundo through Spanish publishing group Unidad
Editorial.
Jovane said RCS had not received an offer for El Mundo from
the Spanish paper's founder and former editor Pedro J. Ramirez.
"It never landed on our table," he said.
Recent press reports have said Ramirez was interested in
buying El Mundo as part of a pool of investors.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Writing by Stephen Jewkes;
Editing by Mark Potter)