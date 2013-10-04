MILAN Oct 4 Italy's RCS MediaGroup
has suspended three managers at its sports unit, which organises
events such as the popular Giro d'Italia cycling race, in
connection with an internal probe over suspect transactions, its
chief financial officer told Reuters.
"Some managers have been temporarily suspended as a
precautionary measure," Riccardo Taranto said on Friday.
The three are RCS Sport's ex-chief executive Giacomo Catano,
operations manager Michele Acquarone and external relations
director Matteo Pastore, Taranto said, adding that the head of
the cycling business unit was not involved in the measures.
The media company, publisher of Italy's top-selling sports
newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, said last week it had hired a
company to launch an audit into "the nature of certain banking
transactions carried out with associations connected to RCS
Sport but not consolidated in the group".
Earlier on Friday, the board of RCS Sport said its chairman
had resigned.
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Isla Binnie,
editing by Danilo Masoni)