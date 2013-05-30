MILAN May 30 Fashion mogul Diego Della Valle, a shareholder with 8.7 percent of Italy's RCS Mediagroup , said on Thursday he would vote against a rights issue needed to keep the loss-making publishing in business.

Diego Della Valle, the owner of luxury goods Tod's, is critical of the publisher's turn-around plan and debt restructuring, said his representative at the meeting.

Shareholders at the company's annual general meeting will cast their vote on a rights issue of 400 million euros needed to keep the publisher's business running.

It was unclear whether the rights issue would have the votes needed to be approved.

