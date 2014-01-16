BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
Jan 16 RCS Capital Corp said it would buy independent broker-dealer Cetera Financial Group for about $1.15 billion in cash to grow its retail distribution business.
RCS Capital is buying Cetera from private equity firm Lightyear Capital LLC.
The company's investment banking arm and Barclays were its financial advisers, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch advised Cetera.
* Board ratified appropriation of 3.0 billion pesos of retained earnings for capital expenditures and asset acquisitions during 2017-2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: