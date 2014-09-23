Sept 23 Investment firm RCS Capital Corp
said it appointed President Michael Weil its chief
executive, effective immediately.
Weil will succeed William Kahane, who will remain a director
in the company, RCS Capital said in a statement.
The company also appointed Bill Dwyer chief executive of its
division, Realty Capital Securities LLC.
Dwyer joins from LPL Financial Holdings Inc, where
he worked for 20 years, most recently as president of LPL
Financial Independent Advisor Services.
RCS Capital also appointed John H. Grady its chief strategy
and risk officer and Sanjay Yodh executive vice president of its
liquid alternative investments.
Yodh joins from Proshares Advisors, a U.S. alternative
exchange traded fund company.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)