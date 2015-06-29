MILAN, June 29 Italian publisher Mondadori said on Monday it had submitted a binding offer to rival RCS MediaGroup to buy its entire stake in RCS Libri as well as all additional assets and activities included in the company's books division.

The offer was submitted within the terms of exclusive talks that began on March 6, it added.

No other details of the offer were disclosed.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Holmes)