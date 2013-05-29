MILAN May 29 Cash-strapped Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup said on Wednesday it had negotiated better loan terms with a group of creditor banks, reflecting a recent improvement in financial markets performance.

Under the new terms, the group will be able to reschedule long-term debt coming due and increase its total amount to 600 million euros ($778.02 million) from 575 million euros at an average cost of 470 basis points over Euribor.

The deal allows RCS, owner of Italian daily Corriere della Sera, to lower to 380 million euros the minimum amount of capital needed to back the financing, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7712 Euro) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca)