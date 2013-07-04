MILAN, July 4 RCS Mediagroup
shareholder Diego Della Valle said on Thursday he plans to
subscribe to a capital hike at the Italian publisher.
Della Valle, who holds 8.7 percent of the publisher, said he
may also take up any options not exercised in full by banks
guaranteeing the 400 million euro ($516.54 million) rights
issue.
Della Valle, owner of luxury goods group Tod's, has
previously opposed the restructuring plan put forward at the
indebted publisher of influential Italian daily Corriere della
Sera.
($1 = 0.7744 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes)