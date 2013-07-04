(Adds comments on Della Valle, Mediobanca, Pirelli,)
MILAN, July 4 RCS Mediagroup investor
Diego Della Valle is ready to increase his stake in the Italian
publisher via a rights issue that could put him on a collision
course with Fiat.
Della Valle, the head of Italian luxury goods group Tod's
, said on Thursday he may buy up unexercised options in
RCS's 421 million euro ($543.66 million) rights issue, which
ends on Friday, increasing his stake to over 20 percent.
Such a move would give him a stake rivaling Italian carmaker
Fiat, which said last week it would double its stake in
the group to 20 percent after the capital increase.
The surprise move by Fiat averted a looming power vacuum at
RCS that could have threatened the company's survival if future
shareholders disagreed on how to bring it back to profit.
RCS, which publishes the influential newspaper Corriere
della Sera, has approved the rights issue to remain as a going
concern after incurring losses on a debt-financed acquisition in
Spain and weak advertising and circulation sales in
recession-hit Italy.
Della Valle, who has on several occasions criticised Fiat
management, has expressed opposition to the rights issue and
accompanying restructuring plan but has never said he would vote
against it.
On Thursday the businessman said he would subscribe his
share of the rights issue on Friday and could take up rights not
exercised by the banks in the guarantee consortium.
He said he had taken the decision because he had had
assurances from the main shareholders of RCS, excluding Fiat,
that governance at the group and the business plan would change.
RCS is in the process of a restructuring that includes asset
sales and job cuts as well as the rights issue.
Fellow shareholders tyre maker Pirelli and
investment bank Mediobanca said on Thursday they had
subscribed to the RCS cash call.
($1 = 0.7709 euros)
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi Additional reporting by Isla
Binnie, Writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Eric Beech)