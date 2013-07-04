MILAN, July 4 Italy's Mediobanca has
participated in an ongoing capital hike at debt-laden publisher
RCS Mediagroup for a total investment of about 60
million euros ($77.83 million), the investment bank said on
Thursday.
Mediobanca said it had exercised option rights and
subscribed for around 49 million shares at a price of 1.2 euros
each, taking its total stake in RCS to 15.14 percent.
RCS, publisher of titles including influential Italian daily
Corriere della Sera, is in the process of an expansive
restructuring, including asset sales and the 400 million euro
capital raising, which ends on Friday.
($1 = 0.7709 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Isla Binnie; Editing by
Agnieszka Flak)