MILAN May 30 RCS MediaGroup got
closer to a life-saving cash call after banks agreed to soften
the terms of a 600 million-euro ($780 million) refinancing deal
for the debt-laden Italian publisher, sending its shares higher.
Shareholders in RCS, which publishes influential Italian
daily Corriere della Sera, are expected to approve a 400
million-euro rights issue when they gather on Thursday to vote
on the move.
Some shareholders had criticised the initial terms of the
refinancing deal with creditors and had threatened to vote
against the capital increase unless those terms were improved.
The cash call needs the backing of two thirds of
shareholders. So far a group of investors controlling around 50
percent of RCS have said they will approve the rights issue.
Under a turnaround plan drawn up by new chief executive
Pietro Scott Jovane, RCS plans to raise the cash by end July.
The company has said the rights issue is needed to continue
running as a business. A capital hike for a minimum amount of
380 million euros is also a condition of the bank deal.
AT 0956 GMT, shares in RCS were up 1 percent at 0.72 euros
after earlier rising as much as 2.5 percent.
The indebted group has been hit hard by the economic crisis
that has rattled Europe and ended 2012 with a loss for the
second straight year, with margins squeezed by a rapid fall in
advertising and circulation sales.
($1 = 0.7712 euros)
