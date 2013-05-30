BRIEF-Jishi Media receives government subsidies of 150 mln yuan
* Says it receives government subsidies of 150 million yuan ($21.77 million) on information technology
MILAN May 30 Shareholders at Italian publishing group RCS Mediagroup approved on Thursday a rights issue needed to keep the business running at their annual shareholder meeting.
Around 82 percent of shareholders present voted in favour of the capital increase.
About 10 percent voted against while 7.83 percent abstained.
(Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Says it receives government subsidies of 150 million yuan ($21.77 million) on information technology
* Westinghouse secures $800 mln in debtor-in-possession financing
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment