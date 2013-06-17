BRIEF-Brivais Vilnis Q1 2017 net loss widens at 0.3 million euros
MILAN, June 17 Indebted Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup said fresh commitments from some of its investors raised the total guaranteed amount in a capital increase starting on Monday to 389 million euros ($518.92 million), against a planned total of 400 million euros.
RCS, which publishes Italy's influential newspaper Corriere della Sera, priced its three-for-one rights issue last week at 1.235 euros, representing a discount of around 30 percent to the theoretical price excluding subscription rights.
The publisher said it had agreed a 600-million-euro refinancing deal with a group of banks. ($1 = 0.7496 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
