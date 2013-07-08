MILAN, July 8 RCS Mediagroup investor
Diego Della Valle said on Monday the publisher's core
shareholders, including Fiat, should exit the company
to preserve press freedom.
In a letter addressed to Italian President Giorgio
Napolitano, Della Valle said RCS should be run by private
Italian investors whose sole purpose was to make the publisher
more competitive.
RCS, which publishes Italy's influential newspaper Corriere
della Sera, has been forced to ask shareholders for more capital
to bolster a balance sheet stretched by acquisitions and weak
advertising in recession-hit Italy.
Last Thursday, Della Valle said he could increase his stake
from the 8.81 percent he now holds after buying up his portion
of a 421 million euro ($542 million) rights issue.
The publisher's cash call ended Friday with Fiat, which also
owns Turin daily La Stampa, emerging as its largest shareholder.
Earlier on Monday, Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne said his
company's decision to raise its stake in RCS was an investment
for the long term.
Della Valle, the founder of shoe maker Tod's, has
repeatedly criticised the publisher's turnaround plan, which is
backed by Fiat and the publisher's management.
"Instead of strengthening our positions, we should take a
step backwards and leave the shareholder structure of the group
completely, thus freeing it of all the old arguments and
conspiracy theories," he said in the letter, which was emailed
to the media.
The outspoken Della Valle has criticised Fiat management on
a number of occasions.
($1 = 0.7773 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)