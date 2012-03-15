MILAN, March 15 The board of Italian
publisher RCS MediaGroup will examine on Friday offers
for Flammarion which give the French unit an enterprise value of
200-300 million euros, sources close to the matter told Reuters
on Thursday.
"The offers give an enterprise value of around 200 million
euros," one of the sources said. A second said the enterprise
value is closer to 300 million euros than 200 million euros.
Another source said also French publisher Albin Michel had
presented an offer, confirming media reports.
RCS board meeting on Friday, due to approve the company's
2011 results, will not take a final decision on the matter.
Sources close to the situation said earlier in March that
RCS was unlikely to decide on the possible sale of Flammarion
before May, when the debt-laden Italian publisher may undergo a
management reshuffle.
(Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi)