MILAN May 23 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup will appoint Pietro Scott Jovane, head of the Italian unit of Microsoft, as chief executive at a board meeting on Friday, sources close to the situation told Reuters.

Loss-making RCS, which publishes Italy's leading newspaper Corriere della Sera, has been looking for a new CEO since April when it carried out a management shake-up aimed at reducing investor interference in the company's affairs and improving financial performance.

Friday's board meeting is "related to the appointment of a new director, who - if nothing happens - will be Pietro Scott Jovane," one of the sources said.

While RCS's market capitalisation of 450 million euros makes it 15th among European publishers, the company plays a key role in Italy where Corriere shapes public opinion.