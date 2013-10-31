European shares supported by oil stocks after US strike in Syria
* Real estate stocks up, banks down (Adds details, closing prices)
MILAN Oct 31 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup has postponed to Nov. 5 a board discussion initially scheduled for Thursday to evaluate the sale of its San Marco and Solferino offices in Milan's glamorous Brera district.
In a statement RCS said the absence of Chairman Angelo Provasoli was the reason it adjourned the meeting.
RCS is in exclusive talks with U.S. fund Blackstone to sell the properties, where the newsrooms for its flagship newspapers Corriere della Sera and Gazzetta dello Sport are based.
Union representatives of journalists at Corriere della Sera wrote to Provasoli on Thursday saying they would consider legal action if the sale went through as they feared it could damage the newspaper.
Press reports have put the value of the assets at around 120 million euros ($165 million). ($1 = 0.7262 euros)
* Real estate stocks up, banks down (Adds details, closing prices)
BRASILIA, April 7 Brazil has agreed to allow imports of Colombian vehicles and car parts without a 30 percent industrial products tax (IPI) as part of a bilateral auto pact under negotiation during Mercosur trade talks with Latin America's Pacific coast countries, a Brazilian government source said on Friday.