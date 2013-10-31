MILAN Oct 31 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup has postponed to Nov. 5 a board discussion initially scheduled for Thursday to evaluate the sale of its San Marco and Solferino offices in Milan's glamorous Brera district.

In a statement RCS said the absence of Chairman Angelo Provasoli was the reason it adjourned the meeting.

RCS is in exclusive talks with U.S. fund Blackstone to sell the properties, where the newsrooms for its flagship newspapers Corriere della Sera and Gazzetta dello Sport are based.

Union representatives of journalists at Corriere della Sera wrote to Provasoli on Thursday saying they would consider legal action if the sale went through as they feared it could damage the newspaper.

Press reports have put the value of the assets at around 120 million euros ($165 million). ($1 = 0.7262 euros)