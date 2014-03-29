MILAN, March 29 Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup
said it plans to convert savings shares into ordinary
ones, to simplify its shareholding structure and increase the
level of its free floating capital.
The loss-making company, which currently has three types of
shares, has free floating share capital which is around a
quarter of the total, Reuters data show. But an accord among
shareholders limits the amount of shares that is regularly
traded on the market.
The main ordinary shareholders of RCS, which publishes
leading Italian daily Corriere della Sera, include car maker
Fiat's Agnelli family, merchant bank Mediobanca
and luxury group Tod's founder Diego Della
Valle.
Ferruccio De Bortoli, the editor in chief of Corriere della
Sera, complained last month in a newspaper interview that
frequent arguments among shareholders in RCS were damaging to
the company. His comments came after a row between Fiat Chairman
John Elkann and Della Valle over the group's strategy.
RCS said in a statement late on Friday it would first offer
to convert its Category A and B savings shares to ordinary
shares on a voluntary basis, the terms of which would be more
generous than a mandatory conversion but would include
shareholders having to make a cash payment to the company.
Savings shares carry a higher dividend than ordinary shares
but holders do not have voting rights.
RCS, which is undergoing a restructuring under CEO Pietro
Scott Jovane, more than halved its net loss last year to 218.5
million euros ($300 million) despite falling sales.
The company will also propose a change in by-laws so that a
third of board seats are reserved for representatives of
minority shareholders.
RCS plans to call a meeting of holders of savings shares on
May 6 and of ordinary shareholders on May 8.
($1 = 0.7271 Euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)