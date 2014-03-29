MILAN, March 29 Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup said it plans to convert savings shares into ordinary ones, to simplify its shareholding structure and increase the level of its free floating capital.

The loss-making company, which currently has three types of shares, has free floating share capital which is around a quarter of the total, Reuters data show. But an accord among shareholders limits the amount of shares that is regularly traded on the market.

The main ordinary shareholders of RCS, which publishes leading Italian daily Corriere della Sera, include car maker Fiat's Agnelli family, merchant bank Mediobanca and luxury group Tod's founder Diego Della Valle.

Ferruccio De Bortoli, the editor in chief of Corriere della Sera, complained last month in a newspaper interview that frequent arguments among shareholders in RCS were damaging to the company. His comments came after a row between Fiat Chairman John Elkann and Della Valle over the group's strategy.

RCS said in a statement late on Friday it would first offer to convert its Category A and B savings shares to ordinary shares on a voluntary basis, the terms of which would be more generous than a mandatory conversion but would include shareholders having to make a cash payment to the company.

Savings shares carry a higher dividend than ordinary shares but holders do not have voting rights.

RCS, which is undergoing a restructuring under CEO Pietro Scott Jovane, more than halved its net loss last year to 218.5 million euros ($300 million) despite falling sales.

The company will also propose a change in by-laws so that a third of board seats are reserved for representatives of minority shareholders.

RCS plans to call a meeting of holders of savings shares on May 6 and of ordinary shareholders on May 8.

($1 = 0.7271 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)