MILAN, April 4 RCS MediaGroup investor
Diego Della Valle is set to leave the shareholder pact that
controls the group that publishes Italian influential daily
Corriere della Sera, two sources close to the situation told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Della Valle had clashed with other pact members Fiat
and Mediobanca over reducing the number of
board members at the company.
Reports have said that Fiat and Mediobanca want to slim down
the board in order to cut shareholder interference in the
company's governance and boost its financial performance.
Earlier, Fiat Chairman John Elkann said he was confident a
solution could be found on Wednesday to reduce the number of
board members by half.
"It's indispensable to give the company the governance it
needs," he said.
