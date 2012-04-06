MILAN, April 6 Italian businessman Giuseppe
Rotelli has agreed to buy a 5.24 percent stake in RCS MediaGroup
, which publishes Italy's most influential newspaper
Corriere della Sera, in a deal that would make him the company's
biggest shareholder.
Pandette, a company controlled by the Rotelli family, said
in a statement on Friday it had signed a preliminary deal to buy
the stake from Partecipazioni Editoriali for 53.7 million euros
($70.2 million), which corresponds to around 1.39 euros a share.
Pandette is already the second-biggest RCS investor with
voting rights on a 11.3 percent stake, but it is not part of a
group of shareholders led by Mediobanca that controls
the company.
Shares in RCS ended at 0.759 euros on Thursday, up nearly 21
percent on the day after a management shake-up.
The deal is subject to clearance by Partecipazioni
Editoriali's creditors and would be effective after the May 2
shareholder meeting. Partecipazioni also agreed to vote
according to Pandette's instructions, however.
($1 = 0.7655 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Jane Baird)