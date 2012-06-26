MILAN, June 26 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup said on Tuesday it will accept a binding offer for its French book publishing unit Flammarion from the parent company of Gallimard, valuing it at 251 million euros.

The price is somewhat below the 300 million euros expected in a second round of bidding in May.

RCS MediaGroup said it will receive about 230 million from the sale, and will post a consolidated gain of 88 million euros.

French Madrigall controls Gallimard, one of France's leading publishers, which has been a bidder since January.

RCS, which publishes Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera, posted a 322 million euro loss in 2011, mainly due to a writedown of an acquisition in Spain. It is selling assets as part of a turnaround plan. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)