MILAN, July 8 Two rivals vying for RCS
MediaGroup raised their bids on Friday in a last
attempt to turn the tide in a long-running battle for control of
the influential publisher.
Cairo Communication increased its takeover offer
for RCS for the third time, this time proposing 0.18 of a share
in itself for every RCS share, up from the 0.17 it offered in
its last bid. It also sweetened its initial all-share proposal
by offering an additional 0.25 euros for each RCS share
tendered.
In a separate statement, a consortium made up of a group of
influential RCS investors and private equity firm
Investindustrial, raised its rival offer to 1 euro per RCS share
from its latest bid of 0.80 euros per share.
