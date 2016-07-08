(Adds details, context)
MILAN, July 8 Two rivals vying for Italy's RCS
MediaGroup raised their bids on Friday in a last
attempt to turn the tide in a long-running battle for control of
the influential publisher.
Milan-based RCS publishes Italy's top-selling daily Corriere
della Sera, ownership of which is seen as influential in a
country where newspapers still have an important role in shaping
the political and business debate, despite a broader decline in
public readership.
Cairo Communication, headed by media tycoon Urbano
Cairo, increased its takeover offer for RCS for the third time,
proposing 0.18 of a share of itself for every RCS share, up from
the 0.17 it offered in its previous bid.
It also sweetened its initial all-share proposal by offering
an additional 0.25 euros in cash for each RCS share tendered.
Based on Cairo's closing price on Friday of 4.38 euros per
share, the offer values RCS shares at 1.04 euros each.
RCS shares closed at 0.852 euros on Friday.
In a separate statement, a consortium made up of private
equity firm Investindustrial and a group of influential RCS
shareholders, including investment bank Mediobanca and
tyremaker Pirelli, raised its rival offer to 1 euro per RCS
share from its latest bid of 0.80 euros per share.
It was the last opportunity for bidders to improve their
offers. Italy's antitrust authority gave both offers the green
light on Friday.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Catherine Evans and
Andrew Hay)