MILAN Dec 14 Loss-making Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup on Friday delayed full approval of a 2013-2015 business plan, and a possible capital increase to support it, to early next year.

In a statement, the company said its Dec. 19 board meeting would only discuss the financial targets of the new plan.

The entire plan, including the "the financial structure" to support it, would be approved and presented to investors with the 2012 results, it said.

RCS approved its full 2011 results in March.

Sources close to the matter said in November RCS was considering a cash call of at least 400 million euros ($524 million).

Media reports on Friday said the plan could be delayed because shareholders have not yet reached an agreement over the capital increase. ($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)