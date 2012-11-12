MILAN Nov 12 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup said its nine-month net loss widened to 380.5 million euros ($483.6 million) from 25.5 million euros, as a recession in its two main Italian and Spanish markets took its toll.

The debt-laden company, which publishes influential Italian daily Corriere della Sera, said preparations for its new businesss plan were under way, adding it would be presented in December.

Sources close to the matter said earlier in November RCS was considering a cash call of at least 400 million euros.

Revenues declined to 1.18 billion euros in the period from 1.36 billion euros, it said, adding digital revenues rose and represented 15 percent of its overall revenue base.

It said it had achieved 46 million euros of cost savings end-September out of the 70 million euros targeted for 2012.

Shares accelerated losses after the results. By 0418 GMT, the stock was down 5.3 percent at 1.25 euros.

