MILAN, March 10 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup forecast higher revenues and a narrower net loss in 2014 helped by expansion of its digital business and cost cutting measures.

In a statement on Monday the company, which publishes Italy's best selling newspaper Corriere della Sera, said advertising revenues were expected to rise this year, while core profit before one-offs should treble compared to 2013.

Revenues fell to 1.31 billion euros ($1.82 billion) in 2013 from 1.51 billion euros a year before, while its net loss more than halved to 218 million euros from a loss of 507 million euros in 2012, it said.

RCS shares accelerated gains after the results and by 1510 GMT they were up 6.3 percent at 1.64 euros.

($1 = 0.7214 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)