MILAN, March 11 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup said on Wednesday its full-year net loss halved to 110.8 million euros ($117 million) in 2014 from 218.5 million the previous year, helped by higher margins across its businesses.

RCS, which publishes Italy's leading daily Corriere della Sera, also said it expects to report an operating profit this year, while revenues are seen rising slightly after falling 2.6 percent to 1.28 billion euros in 2014.

RCS said in 2014 it beat its efficiency target with savings of 72 million euros.

($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)