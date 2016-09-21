BRIEF-TBC Bank says Q1 net profit rose 64.5 pct to GEL 96.6 mln
* Net loans to deposits + IFI funding stood at 97.2 pct and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) stood at 106.8 pct as of March 31
MILAN, Sept 21 Italian prosecutors are set to shelve a probe over alleged irregularities in the acquisition of publisher RCS MediaGroup by rival Cairo Communication , two judicial sources said on Wednesday.
A consortium comprising four investors in RCS Mediagroup and private equity firm Investindustrial filed a legal complaint in July after losing out to Cairo Communication in a takeover battle for RCS.
The four investors are luxury group Tod's founder Diego Della Valle, investment bank Mediobanca, tyre maker Pirelli and insurer Unipol SAI.
Cairo took over RCS, the influential publisher of Italy's top-selling mainstream newspaper Corriere della Sera, with a cash-and-share offer that trumped the consortium's all-cash bid. (Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro; writing by Francesca Landini)
* Croatian unit Zagrebacka Banka has agreed to sell an impaired loan portfolio with a gross book value of 450 million euros to APS Holding's unit APR Delta