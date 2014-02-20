* Chemical makers reduce in-house research budgets
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Feb 20 European chemicals and
plastics makers are cutting in-house research and instead trying
to persuade industrial customers to work together on developing
running shoes, cars or electronics.
Collaborating can cut millions of euros from research and
development (R&D) budgets and translate into exclusive supplier
contracts as chemical and plastics profits come under pressure
from cheaper emerging market competition and rising fuel bills.
German chemicals group BASF has started working
with sportswear maker Adidas to make running shoe
soles more bouncy. Solvay is developing polymer
linings for corroded pipelines with an oil major while Lanxess
is helping VW unit Skoda make car parts.
"These days cooperations are much more common. It's much
more beneficial than doing it all by yourself," said Werner
Breuers, executive board member at German speciality chemicals
group Lanxess.
Europe's 650 billion euro ($888 billion) chemicals industry
relies on innovation after selling most of its bulk chemicals
businesses over the past 20 year to focus on high-tech materials
for industrial customers.
But they need to make sure they stay innovative because
emerging market companies are becoming more sophisticated at
copying established products while U.S. rivals are getting a
boost from shale gas as a cheap source of energy.
Weakening the European position further, many businesses in
the region's largest chemicals-producing nation Germany are
facing painful surcharges on their electricity bill to fund the
country's shift to renewable energy.
SAVINGS
Chemical industry R&D spending in the region - measured as a
fraction of sales - slid to 1.6 percent in 2012, down from 1.8
percent the year earlier and 2.8 percent in 1991, the latest
data available from European industry lobby Cefic shows.
Industry advisors and executives say this is not a sign of
waning commitment, rather one of companies managing to get more
innovation out of a euro spent on R&D, a result of linking up
with and seeking input from their clients.
"At Lanxess, somebody might have an idea, and the customer
will tell us immediately whether for one reason or another it is
not going to work," said Lanxess's Breuers.
"You get direct feedback, which saves enormous amounts of
time and money and ensures customer oriented innovation."
Lanxess worked with Volkswagen's Skoda unit and
French auto parts maker Faurecia to develop a
component from glass-fibre reinforced plastic that holds a car's
bodywork together at the front of Skoda's Octavia.
Martin Gruhlke, a project manager at business consultancy
Stratley AG, said efforts to boost R&D productivity are high on
boardroom agendas. He has recently helped reposition a global
chemical group's research department to filter out ventures that
do not serve immediate client needs.
"The creative process is clearly focused on the market, no
longer primarily on what is technically possible."
RIVALS CATCH UP
Chemicals companies see little point in doing R&D without
their industrial customers at their side, meaning they tussle
for a limited number of joint development projects.
But industrial customers may be reluctant to stick with one
supplier, who for the duration of the project is under no
competitive pressure from rivals.
"Every carmaker is keen to eliminate this risk as far as
possible," a spokesman for Skoda said.
However, he said the Czech VW unit was banking on its
materials suppliers to soon catch up with any rival who has
gained a technological edge and won an R&D contract.
"As a former manager in procurement, I know (sticking with
one supplier) can be a difficult decision," said Roberto
Gualdoni, the chief executive of Styrolution a maker
of plastics used in car front grills, medical devices and
Playmobil toys.
He said it helps a supplier to win an exclusive
collaboration contract if it already commands a high share of
the respective niche market so there are fewer competitors.
Chemical and plastics companies are also increasingly
bending and squeezing plastic parts in 3D computer models to win
R&D contracts, saving months of development time compared with
stress-testing in a real life lab.
The focus on immediate client needs, however, means missing
out on breakthroughs in science that may take years to show
commercial potential.
Germany's Merck KGaA invented liquid crystals more
than a century ago and kept developing them without a clear idea
about the use. Revenues exploded in the year 2000 with the
advent of flat screens that used them and the business still
carries operating profit margins of well over 40 percent.
