(Corrects to say RDA is a U.S.-listed chipmaker, not a U.S.
company)
Nov 6 U.S.-listed chipmaker RDA Microelectronics
Inc said it received an $18 per share buyout offer from
China's state-owned Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, which is funded by
the Tsinghua University, marking it a second such bid in more
than a month.
The offer represents an almost 16 percent premium to RDA's
Wednesday close of $15.55 on the Nasdaq.
In September, RDA Microelectronics said China's state-owned
Shanghai Pudong Science and Technology Investment Co Ltd offered
to buy the shares of the chipmaker it does not already own at
$15.50 per American depositary share.
RDA said no decision has been made with respect to either
offers, adding that its board is evaluating both the proposals.
RDA Microelectronics, which makes radio-frequency chips for
mobile and broadcast devices, counts Huawei Technologies
, ZTE Corp and Lenovo Group Ltd as
customers.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)