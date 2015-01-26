NAIROBI Jan 26 Kenyan agricultural firm Rea
Vipingo reported on Monday an 18 percent fall in
full-year pre-tax profit to 530 million shillings ($5.77
million), mainly due to changes in how it values its assets.
The producer of sisal, used to make rope, twine and other
products, said the profit decline was "wholly attributable to
much lower 'theoretical' gains arising from the valuation of
biological assets".
Rea said in November it would have to substantially lower
the value of its biological assets for the financial year to
end-September. In 2013 a re-adjustment of those assets resulted
in a net gain of 228 million shillings.
Its shares have not traded on the bourse since Nov 2013 when
its majority shareholder, REA Trading, made an offer to buy out
the company.
($1 = 91.8100 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Susan Thomas)