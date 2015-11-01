Nov 1 Europe's biggest defence contractor, BAE Systems PLC, has agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in rocket engine maker Reaction Engines for 20.6 million pounds ($31.82 million), the Financial Times reported.

The investment would enable BAE to gain a seat on Reaction's board and become its preferred supplier, the newspaper said. (on.ft.com/1Ws6Qsn)

BAE buying into Reaction Engines is a vote of confidence in its technology and BAE's involvement would bring new skills and know-how to perfect the rocket company's space propulsion technology, David Parker, head of the UK Space Agency, told the paper.

The investment would unlock a 60 million-pound grant from the UK government and, together wih BAE's investment, the company would have "no immediate funding needs", the FT quoted Mark Thomas, Reaction Engines' managing director, as saying.

BAE Systems and Reaction Engines could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular UK business hours. ($1 = 0.6474 pounds) (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)