Prime Minister Manmohan Singh appealed for "calm and sobriety" following the death of Bal Keshav Thackeray, while praising the Shiv Sena founder for his "strong leadership."

"He was a consummate communicator whose stature in the politics of Maharashtra was unique," the PM's official Twitter account said.

Other reactions from politicians and celebrities -

Actor Amitabh Bachchan - Each day he continued his struggle with a grit that was baffling even for the doctors on hand .. And just a couple of hours back, as I stand next to his still, peaceful, saffron draped body, it is difficult to imagine ... that he has left us !

Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi - Full of life, Balasaheb Thackeray was an epitome of courage & valour. I am grieved to hear about his demise. May his soul rest in peace.

Senior BJP leader L K Advani - It is rare that i have seen a leader who has left a deep and abiding imprint on the country's events as Balasaheb Thackeray. He was uncompromising in his patriotism. He possessed remarkable qualities of leadership and an abundance of attributes of head and heart.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar - I feel that the state has been orphaned. When I last met him he placed his hand on my head and blessed me. He was very close to my family.

Activist-turned-politician Arvind Kejriwal - Balasaheb no more. May his soul Rest in Peace. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Marketing expert and commentator Suhel Seth - One may have disagreed with Bal Thackeray's politics but you could never doubt either his nationalism or his zest for life!

Actor Kabir Bedi - My condolences to the entire family of #Balasaheb Thackeray. Was always a major influence in the politics of Maharashtra. RIP Bal Thackeray.

Actor Arjun Rampal - RIp Balasaheb, condolences to his family. Peace be with you and all your loved ones.