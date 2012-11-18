Supports of the Shiv Sena party crowd around the vehicle carrying the body of Bal Thackeray during his funeral procession in Mumbai, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Supporters of the Shiv Sena party throw flowers as Uddhav Thackeray, son of Bal Thackeray, who is clasping his hands to thank supporters, during his father's funeral procession in Mumbai, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Supporters of the Shiv Sena party carry a portrait of Bal Thackeray before his funeral procession in Mumbai, November 18, 2012. The poster reads, 'Long live'. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

The body of Bal Thackeray is carried on a vehicle during his funeral procession in Mumbai, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh appealed for "calm and sobriety" following the death of Bal Keshav Thackeray, while praising the Shiv Sena founder for his "strong leadership."

"He was a consummate communicator whose stature in the politics of Maharashtra was unique," the PM's official Twitter account said.

Other reactions from politicians and celebrities -

Actor Amitabh Bachchan - Each day he continued his struggle with a grit that was baffling even for the doctors on hand .. And just a couple of hours back, as I stand next to his still, peaceful, saffron draped body, it is difficult to imagine ... that he has left us !

Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi - Full of life, Balasaheb Thackeray was an epitome of courage & valour. I am grieved to hear about his demise. May his soul rest in peace.

Senior BJP leader L K Advani - It is rare that i have seen a leader who has left a deep and abiding imprint on the country's events as Balasaheb Thackeray. He was uncompromising in his patriotism. He possessed remarkable qualities of leadership and an abundance of attributes of head and heart.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar - I feel that the state has been orphaned. When I last met him he placed his hand on my head and blessed me. He was very close to my family.

Activist-turned-politician Arvind Kejriwal - Balasaheb no more. May his soul Rest in Peace. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Marketing expert and commentator Suhel Seth - One may have disagreed with Bal Thackeray's politics but you could never doubt either his nationalism or his zest for life!

Actor Kabir Bedi - My condolences to the entire family of #Balasaheb Thackeray. Was always a major influence in the politics of Maharashtra. RIP Bal Thackeray.

Actor Arjun Rampal - RIp Balasaheb, condolences to his family. Peace be with you and all your loved ones.

Actor Akshay Kumar - May strength be with his family. RIP BalaSaheb Thackeray.

Author Shobhaa De - Maharashtra's mighty Tiger roars no more. RIP,Balasaheb Thackeray...

Filmmaker Karan Johar - Thoughts and prayers with the Thackeray family....RIP balasaab.....

Industrialist Anand Mahindra - Bal Thackeray was both revered&feared but never ignored. Maharashtra was his pride & passion. Citizens of this state will miss their champion