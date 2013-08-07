Aug 7 Moody's Investors Service said on
Wednesday it had downgraded the general obligation rating of
Pennsylvania's Reading School District by two notches, to Baa2
from A3, citing the district's worsening fiscal position.
The credit ratings agency also cut the district's enhanced
rating to A3 from A1. The downgrades affect about $85 million in
debt and both ratings have a negative outlook, Moody's said in a
statement.
Reading's public school system, the latest in Pennsylvania
to suffer financial problems, is one of four districts to be
placed on watch by state education officials.
Four additional school systems are considered financially
distressed, a classification that allows the state to appoint
officers to draft recovery plans.
Under that program of state oversight, school boards can
gain access to state loans if they agree to a plan. If not,
school districts could be forced into receivership after a year
if they cannot resolve their financial woes.
Moody's said it cut Reading's rating in part because of a
$15 million accounting error correction in fiscal 2012, which
undercut the district's financial position.
The district is also facing increasing pension and other
fixed costs, as well as a "significantly high debt burden."
Reading, a city of about 88,000 people, is among the poorest
in the United States. About 37 percent of its population lives
in poverty with a median household income of just over $27,000
compared to about $51,600 for the state as a whole.