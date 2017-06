LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - RBS has completed the securitisation of Project Isobel loan, placing GBP230m of Triple A notes at 3ML+255bp and GBP60m of Double A notes at 3ML+425bp with external investors.

A GBP173m Triple B tranche has been retained by RBS and the non-core group. Isobel Project Finance 1 marks the culmination of the GBP1.3bn deal with Blackstone to transfer a portfolio of commercial real estate loans from the group's non-core operations.