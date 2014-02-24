Delhi-based On Time Technologies Pvt Ltd, which offers a radio cab booking app TaxiPixi, has raised an undisclosed amount in funding from Hyderabad-based mobile phones maker Celkon Mobiles. The capital will be used to expand its operations across tier II and tier III cities in India, and also to Malaysia.

The company was founded in May 2013 by Kajal Dubey, who had previously worked at Bharti Axa Life Insurance, Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance and ICICI Lombard.

"Our aim is to leverage Celkon's products to build conversations with young consumers as they enjoy experimenting with products like TaxiPixi. With this deal, we are adding up 100,000 users every month through Celkon," said Kajal Dubey, CEO, TaxiPixi.

TaxiPixi is a taxi booking app that allows customers to send a taxi request directly to drivers of multiple taxi companies in real-time. Drivers are provided with complete journey details and interested drivers can accept the booking. Customer and driver information is then exchanged. TaxiPixi app is available for Android and iOS platforms.

TaxiPixi currently aggregates four types of cabs - Economy Taxi (Rs 10 per KM), Economy Plus Taxi (Rs 15 per KM), Regular Radio Taxi (Rs 20 per KM), and Premium/SUV Taxi (Rs 30 per KM). The service is currently available across 10 cities, including Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Pune, Goa and Kolkata in India, and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

"With this investment we started diversifying our business and explore new opportunities in mobile application segment. As a part of the deal, Celkon will pre-embed TaxiPixi app in all its compatible smart phones selling India, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Nepal, and also promote this to our existing consumers through Celkon app store and website," said Pradeep Yerraguntla, head (digital), Celkon.

