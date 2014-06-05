BRIEF-Toya Q1 prelim net profit up 58% to 11.0 mln zlotys
* Q1 prelim net profit of 11.0 million zlotys ($2.84 million) versus 6.9 million zlotys year ago
June 5 Shandong Realcon Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 52.7 million shares to end, shares to start trading on June 11
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/mek89v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* COO on conf call- saw improved Q1 performance in China, in part driven by a strong chinese new year campaign; India performance improved