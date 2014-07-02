July 2 Shandong Realcan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($193.23 million) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on July 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1onK0Ut; bit.ly/1lSKz8S

