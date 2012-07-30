* Q1 EPS $0.05 vs est $0.15
* Q1 revenue $68.2 mln vs est $70.4 mln
* Shares fall 20 percent in after-market trade
July 30 RealD Inc's quarterly results
missed analysts' estimates on lower profit from 3D eyewear, and
the licensor of 3D technologies said it expects current quarter
revenue to decline.
Shares of the company fell 20 percent after the bell. They
closed at $12.60 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
RealD said it expects revenue for the quarter ending
September to decline, compared with a year earlier and also from
the first quarter.
"The prior-year quarter is a very tough comparison against
"Harry Potter" and "Transformers". Both films generated more
than $10 million in admission-based license fees in the
September quarter a year ago," Chief Financial Officer Andrew
Skarupa said on a conference call.
RealD expects product and other revenue, which includes 3D
eyewear, to continue to decrease as a percentage of total
revenue. The segment accounted for 40 percent of revenue in the
first quarter.
The company said first-quarter profit fell on a $5.9 million
decline in product and other gross profit due to a reduced mix
of recycled 3D eyewear shipped to RealD-equipped theaters.
Net income attributable to common stockholders fell to $3
million, or 5 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $9.5
million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $68.2 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 15 cents per
share on revenue of $70.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.